Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.27, but opened at $40.29. Astec Industries shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 22,409 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astec Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 802.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of -484.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.