Voya Investment Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,134 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after buying an additional 637,643 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,962 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 3.0 %

WY stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

