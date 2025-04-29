ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ON from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

ON Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONON opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. ON has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

