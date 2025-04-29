Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Sonova to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Sonova alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SONVY

Sonova Stock Performance

About Sonova

SONVY opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.

(Get Free Report

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.