Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

