Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 320.56% from the stock’s current price.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFAI opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFAI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guardforce AI by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

