Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $197.61 million for the quarter.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,271,316.40. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $299,037 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.