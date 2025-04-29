Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $197.61 million for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,271,316.40. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $299,037 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

