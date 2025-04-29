Intapp (INTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $128.84 million for the quarter. Intapp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,720. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,991,837.50. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock worth $17,088,761. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

