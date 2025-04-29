MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in April

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MTR Price Performance

Shares of MTR stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.