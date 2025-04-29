MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in April

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MTR Price Performance
Shares of MTR stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.
MTR Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- Stock Average Calculator
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.