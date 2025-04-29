Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 307.8% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
OTLC opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.69.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
