Ferrari (RACE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.
Ferrari Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE RACE opened at $457.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average of $447.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.
Ferrari Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
