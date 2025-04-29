Ferrari (RACE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RACE opened at $457.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average of $447.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.60.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

