10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,513 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics comprises about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $687,237.74. The trade was a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

