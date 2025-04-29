QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Up 347.0% in April

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 347.0% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in QuantaSing Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ QSG opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -1.20.
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
