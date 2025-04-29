QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Up 347.0% in April

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 347.0% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of QuantaSing Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in QuantaSing Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSG opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -1.20.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

