Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.750-14.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.44). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

