Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.31 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.6 %
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.45%.
ARLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
