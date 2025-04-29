Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $14.82 Million Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,821,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEU stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $122.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

