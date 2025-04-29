PDT Partners LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DLocal worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in DLocal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in DLocal by 265,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DLocal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. On average, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

