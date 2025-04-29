Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $6.48 Million in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Informatica at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Informatica by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Informatica Trading Up 1.0 %
INFA opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on INFA. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
