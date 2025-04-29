Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 318.3% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of FELTY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.
