Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 318.3% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of FELTY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

