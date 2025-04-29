Emera Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Emera Stock Down 0.5 %

Emera stock opened at C$61.08 on Tuesday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.13 and a 1-year high of C$63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.64.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

