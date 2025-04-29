Quanterix (QTRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter. Quanterix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

