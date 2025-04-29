PDT Partners LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

