Masimo (MASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $367.79 million for the quarter.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.