Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.29 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.