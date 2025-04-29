International Paper (IP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %
IP stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.
About International Paper
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
