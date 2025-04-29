International Paper (IP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IP stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

