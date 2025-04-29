Contrasting SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of -14.55, indicating that its stock price is 1,555% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and SEALSQ”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.84 billion 2.70 $274.57 million $5.51 17.00 SEALSQ $10.98 million 22.30 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cirrus Logic and SEALSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 1 6 0 2.86 SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus price target of $123.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. SEALSQ has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 32.69%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 16.55% 16.60% 13.61% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats SEALSQ on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.