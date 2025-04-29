Contrasting BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & MARA (NASDAQ:MARA)

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MARA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MARA and BTC Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARA $656.38 million 7.38 $261.17 million $1.36 10.30 BTC Digital $8.48 million 1.59 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MARA and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARA 0 6 5 0 2.45 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

MARA currently has a consensus target price of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.74%. Given MARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MARA is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares MARA and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MARA has a beta of 6.1, meaning that its stock price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MARA beats BTC Digital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

