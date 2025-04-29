Oshkosh (OSK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.1 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.