StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
