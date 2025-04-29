StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

