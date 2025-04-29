Head-To-Head Analysis: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) versus Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.60% 32.49% 23.52% Viant Technology 0.47% -5.67% -3.78%

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 2 6 14 3 2.72 Viant Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alphabet and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $203.94, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Alphabet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Viant Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $359.71 billion 5.50 $100.12 billion $8.97 18.11 Viant Technology $289.24 million 3.12 -$3.44 million $0.12 119.25

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

