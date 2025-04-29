Financial Survey: Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) versus Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Navios Maritime Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.78%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 0.76 $367.31 million $11.99 2.83

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Navios Maritime Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners 27.53% 11.64% 6.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

