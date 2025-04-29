Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBU opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.