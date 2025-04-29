Embraer (ERJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embraer stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. ( NYSE:ERJ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

