Comparing American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,124.57%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.25% -16.87% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -34.74%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares American Lithium and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Lithium has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Bunker Hill Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.10) -2.65 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -1.55

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Lithium beats Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.