Head to Head Contrast: Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Thunderbird Resources Equity alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thunderbird Resources Equity and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunderbird Resources Equity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

This table compares Thunderbird Resources Equity and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 11.33% 5.82% 3.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunderbird Resources Equity and Kimbell Royalty Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $310.65 million 4.35 $66.54 million ($0.11) -114.82

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Thunderbird Resources Equity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunderbird Resources Equity

(Get Free Report)

Thunderbird Resources Equity Inc, formerly GMX Resources Inc., is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with a portfolio of leasehold acreage in multiple resource plays. The Company is focused on the development of the hydrocarbon formations in East Texas including the Cotton Valley Sands (CVS) layer in the Schuler formation and the Upper, Middle and Haynesville/Lower Bossier layers of the Bossier formation (the Haynesville/Bossier Shale), in the Sabine Uplift of the Carthage, North Field primarily located in Harrison and Panola counties of East Texas. The Company has three subsidiaries: Diamond Blue Drilling Co. (Diamond Blue), which owns three drilling rigs; Endeavor Pipeline Inc. (Endeavor Pipeline), which operates its water supply and salt water disposal systems in its East Texas area, and Endeavor Gathering, LLC (Endeavor Gathering), which owns the natural gas gathering system and related equipment operated by Endeavor Pipeline.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Resources Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Resources Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.