Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) versus Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Clear Secure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 2 3 0 2.60 Elys BMG Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clear Secure presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.89%. Given Clear Secure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Elys BMG Group.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Elys BMG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure 10.93% 48.28% 12.96% Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and Elys BMG Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $770.49 million 4.44 $28.11 million $1.54 16.25 Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million N/A N/A

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Elys BMG Group.

Summary

Clear Secure beats Elys BMG Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

About Elys BMG Group

(Get Free Report)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

