John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) & Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Financial Analysis

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund $142.41 million 4.41 N/A N/A N/A Mexico Equity & Income Fund -$14.92 million -2.80 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A Mexico Equity & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Mexico Equity & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Risk & Volatility

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

