PDT Partners LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

