Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM stock opened at $123.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.