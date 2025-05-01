Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases Shares of 190,873 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,071,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $170.75 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $110.09 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

