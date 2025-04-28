NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.