Parvin Asset Management LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Mizuho initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

