Parvin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,250 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 120.69%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

