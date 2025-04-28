Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 10,928 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS JMUB opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

