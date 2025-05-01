Parvin Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 134,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gold Royalty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,591,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 478,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

GROY opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Gold Royalty



Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

