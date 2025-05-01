Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. Sells 661 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 0.5% of Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,849,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 219,764 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 277,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $2,049,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,491.47. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,973 shares of company stock valued at $65,761,303 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

