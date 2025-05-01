Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $35,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 132,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $255.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

