Comerica Bank Sells 1,661 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWV opened at $314.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $350.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average is $331.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.