Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies makes up approximately 6.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Insider Activity

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $179,802.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,638.88. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,153 shares of company stock worth $261,246. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

