Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,664,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned 0.77% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHE opened at $579.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.04 and a 200 day moving average of $566.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

